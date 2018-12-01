The crime problem

David Green, 1 December 2018

David Fraser has recently published a new study of the crime problem, Licence to Kill: Britain’s Surrender to Violence.

Based on over 30 years research into government sentencing policy and work in the criminal justice system, David Fraser’s book demonstrates that the State’s increased reliance on alternatives to imprisonment has allowed all categories of violent crime to flourish. The homicide rate doubled between 1964 and the turn of the millennium, and the number of life threatening attacks increased rapidly over the last 40 years. The author argues that justice officials have hidden this development with a blizzard of deceptive statistics whose purpose is to mislead rather than inform the public.

