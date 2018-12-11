Civitas is recruiting: apply now
Civitas, 11 December 2018
Research Assistant, Centre for the Study of European Civilisation
Salary: £25,000
Closing date for applications: 1pm on 21 December 2018
Civitas is looking for a research assistant to join the newly established Centre for the Study of European Civilisation.
Essential
- A Bachelor’s degree, 2:I or above;
- A Master’s degree OR 2 years research experience post-graduation or other relevant experience;
- Investigative research skills;
- Demonstrable ability to produce high quality rigorous academic research;
- Understanding of counter-terrorism and counter-extremism policy and legislation;
- Basic organisational and administrative skills.
Desirable
- Experience working in a think-tank or in the field of counter-extremism;
- Experience engaging with government, civil society and the media;
- Proficiency in qualitative and quantitative research;
- Knowledge of/proficiency in open-source intelligence techniques.
This position is for one year in the first instance, with the possibility of extension to two.
To apply for the role, please send your CV and a covering letter, outlining your suitability for the role, to education@civitas.org.uk
Please put ‘Research Assistant 2018 Application’ in the subject line.
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted but you will receive an automated confirmation that we have received your application.
Interviews will take place in the first half of January; the starting date will be as soon as possible thereafter (with some flexibility according to candidate availability).