Civitas is recruiting: apply now

Civitas, 11 December 2018

Research Assistant, Centre for the Study of European Civilisation

Salary: £25,000

Closing date for applications: 1pm on 21 December 2018

Civitas is looking for a research assistant to join the newly established Centre for the Study of European Civilisation.

Essential

A Bachelor’s degree, 2:I or above;

A Master’s degree OR 2 years research experience post-graduation or other relevant experience;

Investigative research skills;

Demonstrable ability to produce high quality rigorous academic research;

Understanding of counter-terrorism and counter-extremism policy and legislation;

Basic organisational and administrative skills.

Desirable

Experience working in a think-tank or in the field of counter-extremism;

Experience engaging with government, civil society and the media;

Proficiency in qualitative and quantitative research;

Knowledge of/proficiency in open-source intelligence techniques.

This position is for one year in the first instance, with the possibility of extension to two.

To apply for the role, please send your CV and a covering letter, outlining your suitability for the role, to education@civitas.org.uk

Please put ‘Research Assistant 2018 Application’ in the subject line.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted but you will receive an automated confirmation that we have received your application.

Interviews will take place in the first half of January; the starting date will be as soon as possible thereafter (with some flexibility according to candidate availability).