Man-made climate change is a comparatively minor global problem amongst many others

David Green, 20 March 2022

It’s well worth taking a look at the latest arguments on Ed Hoskins’ blog.

He argues that Bjorn Lomborg is correct in saying that man-made climate change is ‘a comparatively minor global problem amongst many others, that could be much cheaper to address and would have vastly more worthwhile results’.

Hoskins says:

‘Man-made global warming is certainly not an immediate and existential global catastrophe caused by the burning of fossil fuels.’

‘The problem of man-made climate change has deliberately been blown out of all proportion and is used as a mechanism to undermine the West.’

The full essay is here.