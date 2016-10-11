The ‘Liechtenstein solution’ is not a model that the UK could use to permanently control migration

Christian Stensrud, 11 October 2016

Richard North has published a blog[i] outlining criticisms of my recent research. My research primarily outlined why Article 112 in the EEA Agreement could not be used by the UK to gain permanent migration controls. Whilst this article is partly a response to his blog, the primary purpose is to layout my argument based on my previously unpublished research. In doing so, I hope to clarify my position by addressing some of the criticisms of my argument.

Before I explain why I do not think Article 112 is suitable, it is important to clarify that, despite North’s displeasure that Civitas did not contact him, my research was not primarily concerned with his work. Hence why I only refer to his work in one paragraph. Instead, my research was a response to a claim made in a Futurus[ii] report and it was therefore sent to the director of that think tank: Mr Anthony Scholefield. Subsequently, Mr Scholefield asked if he could forward my research to a number of people for their comments, including Mr North, and we agreed.

The aim of our correspondence was to create a productive debate regarding Article 112 and its application to the free movement of people. This blog has the same aim.

To clarify, Article 112 allows Contracting Parties to unilaterally take appropriate safeguarding measures if ‘serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties of a sectoral or regional nature liable to persist are arising’.[iii] Article 113 specifies the procedures and conditions for enacting Article 112.

According to the Futurus report I was critiquing, these Articles ‘allow of right and without any permission from the EU or anybody else for any EEA/EFTA state[iv] to apply migration controls as safeguard measures.’[v] It is implied that the UK, via these Articles, could unilaterally apply migration controls as safeguarding measures if it left the EU but remained within the EEA and re-joined EFTA. Currently, the UK cannot unilaterally apply independent safeguard measures because EU member states’ safeguard measures are taken by the European Commission.[vi]

Futurus’ claim takes a number of unfounded leaps. The claim ‘without any permission from the EU or anybody else’ is imprecise. According to Article 113 of the EEA Agreement, the UK would have to notify other Contracting Parties of its intention to enact safeguarding measures and could not take these measures until one month after this notification. After notification, the UK would then enter into immediate consultations with the other Contracting Parties in the EEA Joint Committee with a view to finding a ‘commonly acceptable solution.’

It is extremely unlikely that this ‘commonly acceptable solution’ would be permanent migration controls. According to Article 112(2), priority will be given to safeguard measures that will least disturb the functioning of the EEA Agreement. In addition, such measures will be restricted in their scope and duration to what is strictly necessary to remedy the situation. Because free movement of people[vii] (not just workers) is a key part of the EEA, the consultations in the EEA Joint Committee would most likely prefer policies other than migration controls.

The unlikelihood of permanent migration controls is augmented by the fact that adopted safeguard measures via Article 112 have never been permanent. Safeguard measures are subjected to consultations in the EEA Joint Committee every three months from the date of adoption with a ‘view to their abolition before the date of expiry envisaged, or to the limitation of their scope of application.’[viii] Liechtenstein has managed to gain long-term migration controls, but even these measures are not permanent. Their arrangement, called Sectoral Adaptations,[ix] is subject to review approximately every five years (the next review will take place before May 2019).[x] Three well-established law firms – Herbert Smith Freehills[xi], Matrix Chambers[xii] and Shearman & Sterling[xiii] – have also stated that the safeguard measures in Article 112 are not permanent.

In addition, each Contracting Party to the EEA Agreement could request a review of the UK’s safeguard measure at any time.[xiv] The EEA Joint Committee would conduct the review. Many members of the EEA believe that they benefit from free movement with the UK. In fact, four EU countries may be prepared to veto any Brexit deal that restricts their citizens’ rights to work and live in Britain: Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.[xv] These countries are also Contracting Parties to the EEA Agreement. As a result, it is likely that some EEA members would frequently request a review of the UK’s safeguard measure if it imposed controls on migration.

The UK could enact a safeguard measure without prior approval in ‘exceptional circumstances’ that require ‘immediate action’.[xvi] But this only gets around the problem of seeking agreement from other Contracting Parties before enacting a safeguarding measure. This type of safeguard measure would still be subjected to consultations in the EEA Joint Committee every three months from the date of adoption with a view to its abolition or limitation.[xvii] Also, other Contracting Parties would still have the ability to request a review of the safeguarding measure at any time by the EEA Joint Committee.

My argument, that a safeguard measure adopted via Article 112 is not permanent, is taken directly from the EEA Agreement and supported by the opinions of three well-established law firms.

It is worth noting that unilaterally invoking Article 112 and imposing migration controls heightens the risk of repercussions from other EEA members. If the UK’s immigration controls created an imbalance between the obligations and rights of the EEA Agreement, then any other EEA member can take ‘proportionate rebalancing measures as are strictly necessary to remedy the imbalance’.[xviii] This could involve EEA-EFTA or EU member states imposing restrictions on the UK’s access to the single market.

In looking for a precedent that the UK could follow, the Futurus report mentions Liechtenstein.[xix] The report then directs the reader to Richard North’s research. According to North, Liechtenstein’s situation sets a precedent whereby the UK could unilaterally invoke Article 112 to gain modifications to the principle of unrestricted free movement.[xx]

To clarify, Liechtenstein is the only EEA country to ‘have obtained agreement from EEA members on the imposition of limitations on free movement.’[xxi] Liechtenstein used Article 112 in 1997 as part of a process to gain long-term migration controls. This led to Liechtenstein’s current arrangement, called Sectoral Adaptations, which started in 1999 via an arrangement with the EU. This created long-term migration controls, but it was also reaffirmed that free movement of people ‘applies to Liechtenstein’.[xxii] Under the current arrangement, EEA citizens wishing to gain residence in Liechtenstein must obtain a residence permit. The arrangement establishes a minimum number of permits to be issued to EEA citizens every year, constituting an annual net increase in the residing EEA population of economically active and inactive people of 1.75% and 0.5% respectively of their number in 1998.[xxiii]

However, the Liechtenstein example is not comparable to the UK. Liechtenstein is a very small principality of 62 square miles with an estimated population of 37,000. Immigration controls were seen as justified because the country is a ‘very small inhabitable area of rural character with an unusually high percentage of non-national residents and employees.’[xxiv] The EEA Council accepted that free movement with the EEA could cause a huge increase in the number of nationals from other EEA states in comparison with the resident population.[xxv] But Liechtenstein is not a precedent for the UK because they do not share the characteristics that allowed Liechtenstein to gain migration controls. The UK is much larger, has a population of approximately 65 million people, and in 2015 the UK had a much lower percentage of non-national residents (13%) compared to Liechtenstein (34%).[xxvi]

I also cannot see how the UK could successfully argue that immigration from the EEA is posing a serious risk to UK society or the economy, as required in Article 112. The UK unemployment rate is at its lowest level since July 2005 (4.9%),[xxvii] and all regions of the UK currently suggest either flat or gently increasing employment rates.[xxviii] The UK’s average GDP growth rate from 2010 to 2015 was higher than the average growth rate of the EU, Eurozone, and two of the EEA/EFTA states (Norway and Iceland).[xxix] There is still very little evidence that immigration from the EEA has a detrimental effect on the overall level of jobs and wages,[xxx] and a lot of evidence suggests that people who migrate from the EEA make a positive contribution to the public finances.[xxxi]

In addition, the type of immigration system that Liechtenstein has is not one that would deliver on the referendum result. According to the Futurus report – which is quoting a poll by Lord Ashcroft – the Leave vote had two principal motivations: a desire for self-government and national control over immigration. However, Liechtenstein cannot solely decide on the number of EEA citizens that it accepts – Sectoral Adaptations places a minimum on this number. In addition, Liechtenstein cannot apply any other restrictions on the right of residence for EEA nationals other than those provided for in Sectoral Adaptations.[xxxii] The UK would not be able to solely decide the number of EEA citizens it allows into the country nor the features of its immigration system if it forged a similar deal. It is worth noting that Article 112 has never been used by an EEA member to gain full control over its immigration system.

