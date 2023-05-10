Mothers’ preferences over childcare and work. Why won’t anyone listen to the 3 million mums?

Daniel Lilley, 10 May 2023

There are an estimated 3.1 million working mothers who with children aged 0-15 who would prefer to work fewer hours to spend more time with their children, equivalent to 58% of all working mothers with children aged 0-15.

DfE data suggests that 1 in 3 (33%) working mothers with children aged 0-4 would give up work completely to look after their children if they could afford it, equivalent to 725,000 women.

About 28% of working mothers with children aged 0-4 (616,000) would prefer to work more hours if they could arrange perfect childcare.

Two thirds (65%) of working mothers with children aged 0-4 would like to work fewer hours if they could afford it in order to look after their children, equivalent to 1.43 million women.

Almost half a million (458,000) mothers of children aged 0-4, who are not employed would prefer to go out to work if they could find good quality childcare which was convenient, affordable and reliable, equivalent to half (53%) of non working mothers with children aged 0-4.

Summary

There are 3.1 million women with children aged 0 to 4 years old in the UK, according to most recent Office for National Statistics [1] estimates.

estimates. 2.2 million, or 72 per cent, of these mothers are employed and just under 900 thousand, or 28 per cent, aren’t.

Of these 2.2 million employed mothers, around 1.1 million work full-time and around 1.1 million work part-time.

These figures mean that the underlying population of mothers of under 4s who are employed is estimated two and a half times larger than that of mothers of under 4s who aren’t.

The Department for Education [2] conducts a large scale annual survey of mothers and their attitudes to childcare. This survey requires mothers to assume childcare is ‘ good quality , convenient , affordable and reliable’. As a consequence, it gives a potentially unrealistic and biased view of attitudes to childcare.

conducts a large scale annual survey of mothers and their attitudes to childcare. This survey requires mothers to assume childcare is ‘ , , and As a consequence, it gives a potentially unrealistic and biased view of attitudes to childcare. Using this unrealistic assumption a maximum of 1.074 million mothers of children aged 0 to 4 would prefer to work more than they currently do. 1.430 million mothers of children aged 0-4 would prefer to work less, if they could afford to do so, a third more (33 per cent) than would prefer to increase their working hours.

The Centre for Social Justice found in 2022 that almost twice as many parents would like an entitlement to a ‘childcare budget’ allowing them to spend it as they wish, with 61 per cent support, compared to 33 per cent support for direct entitlements for care at nurseries and childcare providers”[3].

Mothers with dependent children aged 0-4 years

The Office for National Statistics[4] provides estimates for the number of women with dependent children aged 0 to 2 years and 3 to 4 years and provide estimates for the proportions of each group that are employed, separating for full-time and part-time work, unemployed and economically inactive. These figures allow us to derive an estimated.

3,087,562 women with dependent children aged 0-4.

2,216,891 women with dependent children aged 0-4 that are employed.

1,086,708 women with dependent children aged 0-4 that are employed full-time.

1,086,047 women with dependent children aged 0-4 that are employed part-time.

870,671 women with dependent children aged 0-4 that are not employed.

There are an estimated 7.2 million women with dependent children aged 15 or under, 5.4 million of these women are employed and 1.8 million are not employed. Of the 5.4 million who are employed, roughly half are employed full time (2.7 million).

It should be noted that these figures do not sum perfectly as each was estimated using ONS data. There is a small margin for error as is always the case in estimating such large sums.

Department for Education survey

The Department for Education survey[5] evaluates mothers’ preferences over work and childcare with four questions where mothers respond on a scale from ‘strongly agree’ to strongly disagree’. The first three are asked to all employed mothers of children aged 0 to 4, and the fourth to mothers of children aged 0 to 4 who are not employed.

Mothers of children aged 0-4 years

If I could afford to give up my work, I would prefer to stay at home and look after my children. 32.7 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 725,000 mothers.

If I could afford it, I would work fewer hours so I could spend more time looking after my children. 64.5 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 1.43 million mothers.

If I could arrange good quality childcare which was convenient, reliable and affordable, I would work more hours. 27.8 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 616,000 mothers.

If I could arrange good quality childcare which was convenient, reliable and affordable, I would prefer to go out to work. 52.6 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 458,000 mothers.

The responses to these present a clear message from mothers over childcare and work. There are far more women who would like to work fewer hours or not at all if they could afford it than there are who would like to work more if they could afford it.

It is worth noting that the nature of the question inflates this number of mothers wanting to work more as it specifies that this hypothetical childcare would be good quality, convenient, affordable and reliable. This means you would expect far more mothers to prefer childcare to staying at home, given the phrasing of the question.

In spite of this, 1.075 million mothers of children aged 0 to 4 would work more than they currently do. If they could simply afford it, 1.430 million mothers of children aged 0 to 4 would work less.

Appendix A details the complete corresponding survey results. The age groupings do not correspond perfectly; however, we can estimate as below:

Mothers of children aged 0-15 years[6]

If I could afford to give up my work, I would prefer to stay at home and look after my children. 29 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 1.5-1.6 million mothers.

If I could afford it, I would work fewer hours so I could spend more time looking after my children. 58 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 3.1-3.2 million mothers.

If I could arrange good quality childcare which was convenient, reliable and affordable, I would work more hours. 23 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 1.2-1.3 million mothers.

If I could arrange good quality childcare which was convenient, reliable and affordable, I would prefer to go out to work. 44 per cent agreed, this is an estimated 750,000-800,000 mothers.

We see here that the desire being overwhelmingly to stay at home more, not to go out to work more, is not just true for mothers of children aged 0-4 years. We can see that even with unrealistically perfect childcare offered, only 2 million mothers would work more. In contrast, well over 3 million mothers desire to work less.

Onward survey

The think tank commissioned J.L Partners to poll 1,037 parents of children under five in October 2022. The results found that parents were largely supportive of children being looked after by their parents, rather than entering formal childcare.

61 per cent of parents said that if money were no object, they would prefer themselves or their partner to stay at home and look after their children instead of going out to work.[7]

When parents were asked whether ‘It is better for a child to spend time primarily with a parent until their second birthday’ or ‘It is better for a child to attend formal childcare as soon as they are able’, the majority of parents (60 per cent) agreed it was better for a child to spend time primarily with their parent until their second birthday.

Mothers were particularly in favour of this – with 64 per cent agreeing it is better for a child to spend time primarily with a parent until they turn two.[8]

A similar proportion of parents agreed that ‘It is better for a child to spend time primarily with a parent until their second birthday’ – with 67 per cent of mothers and 62 per cent of parents overall agreeing with the statement.

Fewer than three in 10 (28 per cent) of parents thought it was better for parents to work and for their child to enter formal childcare.[9]

Centre for Social Justice survey

The Centre for Social Justice survey replicated this result. They asked parents which of the following they would prefer:

“1. An entitlement for all families to a ‘childcare budget’ allowing them to spend it as they wish (pay themselves, pay nursery, pay family members) Or

2. Direct entitlements for care at nurseries and childcare providers”[10]

They found that parents were much more supportive of the ‘childcare budget’ (61 per cent) than the direct entitlements for formal childcare (33 per cent). They found this result to be cross-party, as 2019 Conservative and Labour voters were similarly supportive of the childcare budget (59 per cent for Conservative voters and 62 per cent for Labour voters).[11]

Appendix A: Department for Education survey questions

