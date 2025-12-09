The value of a knowledge-rich curriculum: An essay collection

Jim McConalogue, 9 December 2025

Knowledge has become something of a mainstay of England’s education system, in contrast to its once much more highly contested standing within the schooling debate. The idea that knowledge matters is arguably now more accepted than it is rejected. Much debate about knowledge and the curriculum today instead centres more on the details, from extent to practical implementation.

Our aim with our new publication The value of a knowledge-rich curriculum: An essay collection, published today, has therefore been to bring together a range of experience in the discussion of a knowledge-rich curriculum, in order to showcase examples of practice, underlying inspiration and sources of debate. We wanted to harness the vibrancy of the many minds in education thinking about a knowledge-rich approach, to both move the discussion on and, crucially, to bring it to life.

As such, we have gathered the ‘testimonies’ of 17 professionals from within teaching, education leadership, policy and academia; professionals tasked with discussing the value of a knowledge-rich approach and how it translates into everyday school life, across both primary and secondary education. Our hope is that the set of essays presents an illustration of the essential features and promise of a knowledge-rich approach, whilst recognising and engaging with its potential vulnerabilities.

We are truly indebted to Loraine Lynch-Kelly, Director of The Knowledge Hub, for her guidance and powers of persuasion, as well as to the collection’s authors – Ruth Ashbee, Dylan Wiliam, Joshua Vallance, Jim Knight, Clare Sealy, Emma Lennard, Tara Dodson, Naomi Pilling, Ben Newmark, Jeremy Baker, Harry Hudson, Jason Molloy, Kasia Glinka, Rebecca Ryman, Tom Bennett, David Steiner and Christine Counsell – each of whom have brought great insight and skill to their contributions.

The aspiration is that the collection helps to articulate the potential of a knowledge-rich approach to a broad audience, in order to enhance understanding about the merits, debates, practices and realities of a knowledge-rich curriculum.

Download The value of a knowledge-rich curriculum: An essay collection here https://www.civitas.org.uk/publications/knowledge-rich-curriculum/